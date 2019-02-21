KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County's rescue squad has responded to a horse rescue along Tazewell Pike, according to Deputy Chief John Whited.

Five personnel and two trucks dispatched for a call about a horse in a hole. It appears the hole is pretty far off the road so Whited said an all-terrain vehicle is responding as well.

Two trucks, including the heavy rescue truck, are on the way.

The rescue location is between McKinnon Ridge Lane and Atkins Road

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on the way working to get more information.