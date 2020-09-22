Knox County Commission stalls on deciding to limit Board of Health's power

On Monday night, the commission debated the merits of a proposal meant to reduce the chances the county might face lawsuits tied to actions of the Board of Health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After five hours of deliberation and dozens of comments from the public, the Knox County Commission ultimately pushed the decision of whether or not to place limits on the Knox County Board of Health's power off to next week.

In addition, stripping enforcement powers of that board also came up for discussion.

Ultimately, commissioners passed the resolution on to their next meeting with no recommendation.

Two Knox County commissioners want to limit the Knox County Board of Health's powers in the pandemic, according to documents WBIR obtained.

Kyle William Ward and Justin Biggs are co-sponsors of the proposal, according to officials. The proposed measure says that Knox County citizens would not be arrested, cited or criminally prosecuted for not complying with an order from the Knox County Board of Health.