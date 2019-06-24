KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Commissioners are set to meet Monday to vote on a resolution regarding hate speech.

The resolution condemns intimidation, threats, and calls for violence against any group of citizens. It also affirms the rights of protection for the LGBTQ community.

This comes after Knox County Sheriff's Detective Grayson Fritts, who is also a pastor of All Scripture Baptist Church, delivered a sermon earlier this month where he said gay people are "freaks" and worthy of death.

The sheriff and other Knox County leaders have since denounced his comments. Fritts is no longer on active duty.

Fritts' church had planned to hold an event at the Cracker Barrel in Cleveland on June 29 for "small town soul winning."

The Tennessee Democratic Party sent a letter to the CEO of Cracker Barrel encouraging them not to allow the event to happen.

Cracker Barrel responded to the complaint by the TN Democrats saying in part that they will not allow the event to happen at their restaurant.

