KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County School Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve Superintendent Bob Thomas' contract which includes a one-year extension and 4% salary increase.

The board voted unanimously to approve his annual evaluation and amended contract.

He was given a grade of 3.5 on his evaluation which is between "meeting expectations" and "exceeding" them.

The approval will allow Thomas to serve as director of schools for a third year. Under state law, four years is the maximum term for a schools superintendent.

His initial contract was 2 years and for $200,000 each year.