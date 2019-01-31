The City of Knoxville and Knox County leaders have partnered up to create a website aimed at raising awareness about the opioid epidemic.

All4Knox.org provides information about what's being done to combat the issue and which organizations are involved.

It also has reports about drug overdose deaths in Knoxville and the county.

The health department has said they hope to use it to help coordinate organizations.

"Let's create a place that we can have where people can go, see what's being done, see where they can plug in and get more information about the opioid problem and just raise awareness," said Martha Buchanan, Director of Knox Co. Health Dept.

Buchanan said the website does not provide resources for addiction but there is a phone number people can call to get that information.