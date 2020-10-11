x
Knoxville boy shot in stomach Monday night

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 6 p.m. where they found the boy.

A Knoxville boy is recovering at UT after being shot in the stomach Monday night. 

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 6 p.m. where they found the boy.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening,according to KPD. 

The investigation is ongoing and proceeding at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

