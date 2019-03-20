KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police officers arrested a man Tuesday who was wanted in connection to a burglary.

Bradley Crawford, 26, was arrested at a home on Ivy Avenue after officers conducted a knock and talk at the residence. He was found hiding in the attic and was taken into custody without incident, Knoxville Police said.

"This work is another example of the hard work put in daily by officers of the Knoxville Police Department to help keep Knoxville safe," KPD wrote in a Facebook post.

He faces charges including violation of probation for burglary, violation of probation for theft, and violation of probation for false imprisonment.