KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council took up three big issues at its meeting Tuesday evening.

One resolution on the table that was approved will authorize the Knoxville Mayor to amend the contract with the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center or BHUCC.

The amendment would allow the center to provide services at other locations, as needed, including the jail.

It would cost the city just over half a million dollars.

VMC working to create new homeless shelter

Another proposal was also approved to allow the Volunteer Ministry Center to create another shelter for our homeless population.

The deal would provide $245,000 in general funds to help build a "low-barrier shelter" for homeless people in Knoxville.

It would allow them to retrofit the old Salvation Army Thrift Store on Broadway to provide a place to sleep overnight, and a public restroom during the day.

City Council moving on-ramp construction

Leaders also voted in favor an agreement with a construction company working on the Jackson Avenue ramps.

The deal would grant Bell and Associates $6.4 million to replace the ramps on Jackson Avenue in the Old City.

