KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council approved plans to buy a former hospital in North Knoxville and turn it into a new public safety complex Tuesday night.

The $40 million project would turn the St. Mary's Hospital into a public safety complex that would be home to a headquarters for the Knoxville Police Department and the Knoxville Fire Department.

Plans are approved for the southern part of the nearly 20-acre site to be converted into a new public safety complex.

What would happen to the rest is still in question. The city is negotiating with Lincoln Memorial University to to sell the tower. The school would use it for at least its nursing program, and maybe more.

Changes to the northern part of the site are more uncertain. Right now, the plan is to demolish all but the historic hospital center and redevelop.

The council has until December to close. Once that happens, the work isn't over. Right now, the city's plan includes 11 months of design, a year and a half of construction and two months to move KPD and KFD into the new complex.

