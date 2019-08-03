KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville engineering crews began cleaning up water sitting on Northshore Drive after last week's widespread flooding.

The city began a 24-hour pumping late Thursday afternoon, according to Jim Hagerman, Director of Engineering for the City of Knoxville.

"The city has been working to be able to pump water on this section of Northshore Drive, and Thursday we were granted permission from the property owner to do so," Hagerman said.

The city also took the proactive measure two weeks ago to reroute all traffic on Northshore, which is a TDOT road, according to Hagerman.

"This sequence of rainstorms was historic in Knoxville and statewide, especially for watersheds like this that drain to sinkholes," Hagerman said. "It has been unusual that the water has not receded more. The flooding at this particular area of Northshore is higher than a 500-year flood."

Northshore Hills

WBIR

People living in one Northshore neighborhood were trapped by flooding but made the best of the situation as they waited for waters to recede. One resident said he boated over to Kroger. Other neighbors said they threw a block party.

The neighborhood was able to reopen on Feb. 28.

Northshore and Kingston Pike

Tashi Torres