KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, seven train cars derailed near UT's campus. Four of the seven cars were carrying chemicals, but crews found no leaks and nobody was hurt.

The train that derailed was carrying Acetic acid and Butyric Acid. Nothing was spilled, but they can be harmful to humans.

If there were to be a leak HAZMAT crews with the Knoxville Fire Department would have to act fast.

"Ignorance is bliss, I guess. People aren't aware of all the chemicals coming through Knoxville. Whether it's by rail or by our interstate system," Knoxville fire Captain, D.J. Corcoran said.

In Tennessee, Norfolk Southern alone operates 829 miles of train tracks. 5% of all outbound trains contain chemicals. 12% of all inbound trains contain chemicals. Some of those are toxic to humans.

While it is rare, sometimes those trains go off the tracks.When that happens the Knoxville Fire Department's HAZMAT team acts fast.

"They are a different breed of firefighters. They know the chemicals, they know how to react and they know what to do when those chemicals are spilled," Knoxville fire Captain, D.J. Corcoran said.

It's their job to identify the chemicals, evacuate people if necessary and clean up the mess.

"They respond to anything that comes through Knoxville whether it be on the road or rails," Corcoran said.

Some of the most recent and serious derailments in East Tennessee came in the 1990s and early 2000s.

In 1993 a Norfolk Southern train derailed and a highly flammable chemical caught fire injuring four people.

In 2002, another trail derailed releasing fuming sulfuric acid forcing 2,600 people to evacuate at 17 people needed medical treatment.

in 2006, 65 people had to evacuate in Sweetwater from a derailment.

And there was the 2015 CSX train derailment that sparked a toxic acrylonitrile fire, becoming one of the largest emergencies in Blount County's history.

"We live about a half a block up the road and this train never bothers us," Jeff Cain, who lives next to a train track, said.

After Wednesday's incident, some people in Knoxville still aren't concerned.

"I think you have a worse chance of getting eaten by a shark then being covered in some sort of chemical spill," Jeff Cain said.

Fire Captain, D.J. Corcoran said these train cars are built to withstand a lot of force, especially if they contain toxic chemicals, but anytime one jumps the tracks, you never really know what to expect.