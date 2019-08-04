Haven't filed your taxes yet because the task seems too daunting? No need to fear-- there are people in Knoxville who are willing to help, especially during the last stretch before tax day on April 15.

The Knoxville Knox County CAC is offering free tax assistance through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA.

The program helps low to moderate income residents file taxes at absolutely no charge. Volunteers certified by the IRS in tax preparation will help you along the way.

Terry Reed, the VITA site coordinator for the CAC, says he expects the tax prep program to be very busy this coming week because of people waiting for the last minute to the file taxes. He stressed the importance of coming before April 15.

"At a certain point, if you come in, we may be at capacity. And we may not be able to take you," Reed noted. "So it's better to get here early and we'll do your taxes and get you out."

Reed also explained that typically the people who are eligible to take advantage of this program make at or below $66,000 a year, but that's not necessarily the only defining factor. The tax assistants will be able to determine if you qualify for the free services or not by phone or in person.

The CAC will also be open extended hours this weekend leading up to tax day.

According to the CAC VITA web page:

In order for a VITA volunteer to prepare your tax return, you will need to bring the following information:

Social Security Cards for all individuals to be claimed or some other official documentation -i.e. Resident Alien

Photo ID (IDs for all filing)

If filing jointly, both spouses must be present to sign.

All W-2 and/or 1099 forms for income received last year.

Form 1095-A is required for you and anyone else that appears on your tax return if they or you have Health Insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

Last year’s property tax receipts

All interest paid (1098) and child care expenses. You must have a statement the daycare provider that includes the EIN or Social Security number of the provider.

For direct deposit, you MUST have the routing number and the account number of your checking or savings account.

Copies of the previous year’s tax return are helpful.

Appointments are available for tax help from May through December. Please call (865) 546-3500 for an appointment.





