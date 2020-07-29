Knoxville man, 18, killed in Blount Co. car crash

Aaron M. Christopher, 18, of Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Blount County on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — BCSO confirmed a Knoxville man was killed in a fatal car crash in Blount County Tuesday evening.

Aaron M. Christopher, 18, of Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

A passenger in the vehicle, Gabriel A. Sisson, 17, of Rhea Road, Knoxville, was flown by Life Star to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Sisson is listed in stable condition.

Deputies responded to the crash that occurred on Old Walland Highway near Melrose Station Road at 7:45 p.m.

Driver Aaron Christopher was reportedly traveling northwest on Old Walland Highway in a 2002 Ford Explorer.

Authorities say as he crested a small hill that curved left, Christopher lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway on the right side. Christopher over-corrected and the vehicle slid across the road, leaving the roadway on the left side. The vehicle struck a standing tree with the left side of the vehicle causing the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest on its top.

Christopher was partially ejected, and the passenger, Sisson, was completely ejected from the vehicle through the windshield.

BCSO said neither Christopher nor Sisson were wearing seatbelts.