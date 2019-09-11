MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is dead after a hunting accident on Friday, Nov. 8, in the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area, according to Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter.

Potter said Morgan County deputies responded to the incident at approximately 4:40 p.m. The area was so remote officers had to use four-wheel-drive vehicles and ATVs to get to the scene, according to Potter.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 38-year-old Jeffrey Dean dead from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, Potter said. Authorities said Dean was hunting with several family members and was mistaken for a deer.

Sheriff Potter said investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff Office worked through most of the night and ruled the fatal shooting an accident. Potter added that no charges will be filed.