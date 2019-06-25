SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 64-year-old Knoxville man was driving along the Little River Road on Monday when a tree fell on his car and he died shortly after, a news release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said.

Patrick Cook Elliot was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on the road around 3:45 p.m. Monday with a female passenger, Margaret Elliot, when the tree fell, according to the release.

They were about 7 miles from the Sugarlands Visitor Center when it happened.

"There were no obvious signs of blunt force trauma due to the impact of the fallen tree," the release said.

Park Rangers and the Gatlinburg Fire Department responded to the accident and Patrick Elliott was taken to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, per the release.

Margaret Elliot was not injured.

The cause of death is under investigation.