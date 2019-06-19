KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man who faces vehicular homicide charges after a law officer found a severed torso in his vehicle early Sunday morning has posted bond and is no longer in jail, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said Dorrae D. Johnson, 29, posted a $76,000 bond this week.

Authorities said they discovered the severed body after pulling over him over in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala Sunday.

RELATED: Knoxville man arrested, found with severed torso in car after crash, records show

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper first stopped Johnson after seeing him failing to maintain a single lane of travel on I-40 West near mile marker 388, according to a THP report.

A chase ensued and investigators learned he may have hit a pedestrian earlier in the morning so they went back to the scene where the victim was believed to have been hit and found the lower half of the body at the suspected scene of impact, according to records.

According to THP, it appears Johnson struck and killed the pedestrian along the edge of Sutherland Avenue. Authorities identified the victim as Darryl Eugene Butler, 65, of Knoxville. Butler's wallet also was found at the scene.

RELATED: 'I forgive the guy that did this' | Son of man killed in violent hit & run talks about dad's strong faith in God