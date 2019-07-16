KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 29-year-old Knoxville man was sentenced to 324 months, or 27 years, in federal prison for coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography and for possessing child porn.

Dustin Schaud Fox, 29, was sentenced by the Honorable Pamela L. Reeves, Chief U.S. District.

Once he's released, Fox will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 20 years and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school, a release said.

According to the US Department of Justice, the mother of a 14-year-old in Texas told law enforcement that an adult male, later identified as Fox, had established an online relationship with her daughter and had directed the minor to record videos of herself engaged in sexually explicit conduct and send them to him through social media.

“This prosecution represents part of our ongoing efforts to work with law enforcement agencies to protect children from persons who would manipulate them online for child pornography,” said J. Douglas Overbey, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. U.S. Attorney Overbey encouraged parents to be vigilant concerning the online activities of their children, stating, “These child predators secretly operate from the shadows of the internet, seek out vulnerable minors, pretend to befriend them, and then prey upon the minors’ vulnerability, unbeknownst to the parents.”

The case was investigated locally by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Morris represented the United States at trial.