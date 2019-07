KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Aug. 6, all six candidates vying to be Knoxville's next mayor will participate in a mayoral debate.

Knoxville's Mayoral Debate will air live on WBIR, on wbir.com, and WBIR Channel 10's Facebook page at 7 p.m.

The debate is in partnership with the Knoxville Chamber and will take place at JTV.

WBIR's John Becker will moderate.