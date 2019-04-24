NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The American Lung Association on Wednesday announced the Knoxville-Morristown-Sevierville metro region ranked 25th as the most polluted city in the nation for year-round particle pollution in its 20th annual air quality report.

The 'State of the Air' report found four in 10 Americans live with unhealthy air quality. In Tennessee, air quality varied from region to region, a news release from the association said, with Clarksville ranking as one of the cleanest cities in the country.

Although the Knoxville region ranked 25th for the worst year-round particle pollution, it had actually improved from the year before, when it was ranked 22nd. The release said that was a trend seen nationwide.

Knox County received a 'C' grade for ozone pollution, and a 'D' grade for 24-hour particle pollution.

Gail Frost, the executive director of the American Lung Association in Tennessee, explained what that particle pollution looks like and where it comes from in the release.

“Particle pollution is made of soot or tiny particles that come from coal-fired power plants, diesel emissions, wildfires and wood-burning devices. These particles are so small that they can lodge deep in the lungs and trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, and can even be lethal,” said Frost. “Year-round particle pollution levels have dropped thanks to the cleanup of coal-fired power plants and the retirement of old, dirty diesel engines.”

Nashville improved in both ozone and year-round particle pollution levels, while Memphis and Chattanooga experienced more unhealthy days of ozone, or smog, pollution, according to the release. Memphis, though, improved its particle pollution levels.

The annual report "tracks Americans’ exposure to unhealthful levels of ozone or particle pollution, both of which can be deadly." It used data from 2015 to 2017 collected by a number of government entities.

"Notably, those three years were the hottest recorded in global history," the release said.

Frost said residents should be concerned about how the air quality affects their health.

“Tennessee residents should be aware that in some places we’re breathing unhealthy air, placing our health and lives at risk,” Frost said in the release. “In addition to challenges here in places like Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville and Chattanooga, the ‘State of the Air’ report highlights that more than 4 in 10 Americans are living with unhealthy air, and we’re heading in the wrong direction when it comes to protecting public health.”

To see the full report and find more about your metro area, click here.