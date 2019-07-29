KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local plastic surgeon's phones have been ringing off the hook since the FDA recalled a brand of textured breast implants.

RELATED: Allergan recalls textured breast implant tied to rare cancer

Knoxville plastic surgeon Dr. Tom Gallaher said textured implants aren't as common in the U.S. as they are in other countries and he rarely used them on patients.

He said a lot of the women calling his office are scared of the risks but don't really know what kind of implants they have.

"You certainly need to find out what kind of implant you have if you have breast implants to address this concern," Gallaher advised.

The majority of breast implants he uses at his practice are smooth-walled.

"In breast reconstruction, tissue expanders are all textured for the most part, so that does apply to a segment of implants that we use, but those are temporary devices that were used for a period of time but then removed and replaced with an implant," Gallaher explained.

Even though it's rare, Gallaher has seen the BIA-ALCL cancer before, in Knoxville, and it was one of the first 100 cases reported.

"And her implants were placed for breast reconstruction many years prior, and so signs and symptoms of swelling, pain, any sign of fluid around an implant particularly any that have been in for a period of time would be signs that maybe something is going on," Gallaher listed.

Gallaher said if you're unsure what type of implant you have, call your doctor and do your best research.

"It is a rare thing, so if you're doing your due diligence and looking into your particular situation, this is nothing to be scared about," Gallaher noted. "If you need to be treated, you need to be treated, so the recall, removal, and replacement of these implants should be a typically straightforward process."

He believes the recall will help save lives.

"It's a tragic situation, but thankfully it's extraordinarily rare and the FDA is addressing this and making sure they're doing the right things to try to help," Gallaher assured.

Gallaher explained the company producing the textured implants, Allergan, should be reaching out to patients as part of recall procedure.

If you receive a call, make an appointment with your doctor to assess the situation.

RELATED: Breast implants tied to rare cancer to remain on US market