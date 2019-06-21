KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said Friday it has been preparing for months for Saturday's PrideFest.

There will be a "significant number" of officers at the events, KPD said. They will make sure there are no physical altercations, and that there are no disruptions to the parade.

Knoxville Police said it's worked with Knox Pride for years, and they've worked really hard to get ready for Saturday.

It's traditionally been a successful event, according to KPD, and this year should be no different.

"We don't want people to worry about it because we feel like we've properly prepared, and we've put a lot of effort and energy into making sure that our streets are going to be safe, and those downtown will be safe and feel safe," KPD Deputy Chief Kenny Miller said.

Knox Pride said about 34,000 attended last year's festivities, and they are expecting a similar crowd this year.

On Thursday, the organization clarified that participants won't be removed if they speak to protesters and aren't breaking the law, but leaders discourage engaging with them.

That's something parade-goer Gary Elgin agreed with.

"We don't need to engage them and give them what they want," Elgin said.

KPD said it can't be specific, but it is monitoring any protest groups on social media.

Everyone's First Amendment right will be respected, KPD said, but there cannot be physical altercations or disruptions to the events.

"And as long as it's done in a peaceful manner," Deputy Chief Miller said. "There's probably going to be bantering back and forth. And we understand that. But we can't allow it to get physical."

Last week, videos emerged of Knox County Sheriff's Detective Grayson Fritts delivering anti-gay sermons while he was off duty.

Knox Pride President Jen Green said that's concerning, and she and Knoxville Police hope that doesn't discourage people from enjoying the events.

"This event is about inclusivity, it is about bringing your whole self, and being able to be yourself," Green said.

"I hope people are not discouraged for safety reasons because we've put a lot of effort into making downtown safe this weekend," Deputy Chief Miller said.

Knox Pride has a list of what you can and can't bring to the events.