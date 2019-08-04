One person has died after a hit-and-run in Northwest Knoxville early Monday morning, according to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department.

Police said the fatality involved a female pedestrian but did not specify beyond that. They said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

It happened in the 3600 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, the tweet said. Knox County dispatch said it got a call just before 4 a.m.

Officers shut down the road to investigate for several hours.

Police said they are searching for a person of interest in the incident. According to KPD, they are looking for a late 1990s to 2000s pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge, with front-end damage driven by a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information concerning the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Crime Hotline at (865) 215-7212.

Yvonne Thomas