A Powerball player in Knoxville is walking away with $150,000 after Saturday night's drawing.

The player matched four white ball numbers plus the red Powerball, which has a prize of $50,000. Since the player had the Power Play option, the prize was multiplied by three.

The ticket was bought at Weigel's on Middlebrook Pike.

There were more than 66,000 winning tickets in Tennessee. However, the big jackpot remains unclaimed. The Powerball jackpot now climbs to $750 million.

That's the third largest Powerball jackpot and fourth-largest U.S. lottery in history.

You can watch the next drawing on Wednesday on Channel10 before the Nightbeat.