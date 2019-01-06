KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman arrested on two charges is also accused of trying to hide drugs and money in her body cavities while going into custody, KCSO said

Tracy Brown, 44, was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of driving with a revoked license and possession of methamphetamine.

Police report that while Brown was being processed during intake, they observed a clear bag of protruding from her anus. They also found a large sum of money protruding from her vaginal cavity.

Officers said Brown initially refused to comply but eventually removed those objects from her body herself.

The two clear bags then fell on the ground, and Brown indicated to officers that the white powdery substance inside was .9 grams of cocaine.

KCSO's report also indicated Brown denied having drugs or weapons on her prior to entering the Knox County Detention Facility.

Brown now faces additional charges of possession of contraband in a penal facility.