KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A few of the candidates vying to be Knoxville's next Mayor talked policy Friday night.

Knoxville By Design hosted a forum at The Square Room on April 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Mayoral candidates Indya Kincannon and Marshall Stair shared their visions for how their policies could impact Knoxville. Candidate Eddie Mannis was also scheduled to attend, but said he had to unexpectedly call off his appearance.

Stair and Kincannon agreed on many fronts, including moving the police department's headquarters to the old Saint Mary's hospital and not expanding James White Parkway.

On infrastructure, Stair stressed points about improving walkability in Knoxville.

"It would be a priority for me to make sure we've got top notch transportation infrastructure throughout the city," he said.

Kincannon stressed building with equity.

"If we get infrastructure build right and efficiently and in a sustainable way, then it helps the private investment follow," she said.

