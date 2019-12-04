KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The candidates vying to be Knoxville's next Mayor will talk policy Friday night.

Knoxville By Design will host a forum at The Square Room on April 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

It's free to attend.

Mayoral candidates Indya Kincannon, Eddie Mannis and Marshall Stair will share their visions for how their policies could impact Knoxville.

RELATED: Two more Knoxville mayoral candidates formally kick off their campaigns

RELATED: Candidates pick up petitions for races on the City of Knoxville 2019 primary ballot