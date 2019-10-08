KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee's most celebrated chefs are coming together for the ultimate culinary experience.

It's all to honor of the life, and help the family, of one of their own.

Joe Cunningham was a very talented chef.

"He insisted and demanded quality, and if it wasn't quality he would let you know," said Matt Gallaher, owner of Emilia and Knox Mason.

Gallaher met Cunningham 13 years ago working as chefs at Blackberry Farm.

They've been friends every since.

"When we opened Emilia in 2016, he was my opening sous-chef," said Gallaher.

Northshore Brasserie was Joe Cunningham's last stop in a long line of high-end restaurant jobs.

As the executive chef, he prepared delicious food for those lucky enough to try it.

"Joe was a show up here every day kind of guy," said Brian Balest, co-owner of Northshore Brasserie.

Cunningham's post in that kitchen is empty now, with a picture where he used to stand.

He died in a car accident earlier this summer.

"Shock, disbelief, sadness," said Balest. "The first thing you think of is Joe's family."

Cunningham worked constantly to provide for his wife and two kids.

Now, his colleagues are taking over that role.

"You see the restaurant community in not just Knoxville but up into Maryville and Walland, and see all these chefs that knew Joe coming together to support his family is just amazing," said Gallaher.

They're doing so through Cunningham's favorite thing. Food.

"We can't do a lot, but we can feed you," said Balest.

Chefs from restaurants including The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, JC Holdway, Kaizen, and more are coming together to cook the ultimate fundraiser meal.

"We really are, for a one night event, able to raise a lot of money for his family," said Gallaher.

And they'll preserve his legacy as a beloved and respected Knoxville chef.

"His three word phrase was always 'I got you,'" said Gallaher. "I got you. I got you. I feel like that's been reflected in the response from all the chefs. Whatever it takes."

The five-course meal fundraiser with wine pairings, an auction and separate after party for service workers who can't make the dinner will be at The Mill and Mine on Sunday August 18, with appetizers served beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online here for $250, but selling out fast.