Updated Story (7/29/19): A man who was seriously wounded in a shooting in East Knoxville early Sunday morning has died, a news release from the Knoxville Police Department said Monday.

KPD identified the victim as 24-year-old Dion Glass in the release.

The department is now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The shooting occurred at the corner of Wilson Avenue and Harrison Street. KPD had previously said it was at Wilson Avenue and Chestnut Street.

KPD's investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it as we receive more information.

Original Story (7/28/19): A man has serious injuries after a shooting in East Knoxville Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the scene where they found a male shooting victim shortly after 5 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Chestnut Street.

The victim has serious injuries and was taken to UT Medical Center, according to a release from KPD.

KPD's violent crimes unit is investigating the cause of the shooting.

Police ask if anyone knows the circumstances of this shooting to leave an anonymous tip at KPD's Crime and Drug Hotline at (865)-215-7212.