KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 3-year-old boy, who nearly drowned at the Quality Inn & Suites West Waterpark on Saturday night, has died, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

According to KPD's preliminary investigation, the 3-year-old victim was left unattended at the indoor swimming pool along with his 6-year-old brother, a 5-year-old cousin and a 5-year-old friend.

The children were in the care of a relative. The child was found and pulled from the pool by other patrons, according to KPD.

Knoxville Fire Department and emergency services reported to The Quality Inn at 317 N. Cedar Bluff around 5:53 p.m. on Saturday on reports of a drowning.

Upon arrival, officials found the child who had nearly drowned in the pool. CPR was in progress.

The child was transported Park West Hospital for immediate treatment then transferred to Children's Hospital in critical condition.

This was not the first reported drowning incident at the motel.

A 4-year-old boy drowned there on March 29, 2015, and another child almost drowned in the deep end of the motel's pool just a year after that.

In July 2017, a 7-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of the pool.

A manager at the Quality Inn & Suites told 10News they cannot talk about the incident.

KPD said investigators will meet with the District Attorney General's Office to review the case file at the conclusion of the investigation.