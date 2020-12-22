Two armed men found in stolen vehicle arrested by KPD

Officers found the vehicle behind a residence in the 1700 block of Moses, and reportedly found two armed men asleep inside of the vehicle.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Two men are in custody after officers found them armed and asleep in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, according to KPD.

Around 8:50 a.m., Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the 1700 block of Moses Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle behind a residence in the 1700 block of Moses, and reportedly found two armed men asleep inside of the vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle and took the two suspects into custody without incident.

Sincere Booker, 18, was in possession of a loaded handgun, a stolen credit card and presumed marijuana. Officers also determined that the handgun and vehicle were reported stolen out of Knox County, Tennessee.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old male, was found in possession of a loaded handgun and presumed marijuana.

Booker was charged with possessing a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony, auto theft, illegal possession of a credit card and simple possession.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged with possession of handgun by juvenile and simple possession.