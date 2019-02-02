The Knoxville Police Department is searching for information after a car crashed into a home on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a single car crash around 2:46 a.m. on Avenue A near Ellen Street in South Knoxville. According to KPD, the car left the roadway and crashed into the house.

The homeowner was not injured. The passenger of the car had minor injuries and returned to the scene. She was treated by EMS and is charged with false police report and underage consumption.

Officers are looking to identity the driver. If you or anyone you know has any information, you're asked to call the KPD crime and drug hotline (865-215-7212).