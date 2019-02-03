KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said Tuesday the deputy in an officer-involved shooting has been treated and released for his injuries.

Deputy Harold E. Gibson was nearly hit by a car driven by Robert Maples in the Cedar Bluff area Friday, according to police.

KCSO

Three deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office attempted to take Maples into custody at the Kroger gas station on Cedar Bluff Road and Kingston Pike around 1:30 p.m. Friday. As they did, records state Maples put his car in drive and almost hit Gibson. That's when deputies opened fire on the car, hitting both Maples and a female passenger.

The female passenger has also been identified as 33-year-old Tasha Corn. She was booked and released from Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on an outstanding warrant.

Both were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Maples is charged with robbery and aggravated robbery. He was booked into the Knox County Jail Saturday morning.

According to records, Maples was transferred straight to the Knoxville Police Department's safety building from UT Medical Center where he was being treated for injuries. In an interview, Maples confessed to multiple robberies, including those at Lee's Market on Asheville Highway, Delta Express on Middlebrook Pike, and Delta Express on Kingston Pike.

Maples admitted that in two of those robberies, it was his intention to convince the victims that he had a weapon.

Knoxville Police is in charge of investigating officer-involved shootings involving the sheriff's office. The investigation is on-going.

Once completed, the file will be presented to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office for review.

As per Knox County Sheriff’s Office policy, deputy Gibson is on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

