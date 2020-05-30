KPD investigates homicide after man dies from gunshot wound

Authorities said the suspect allegedly exited a black mid-sized sedan, fired shots and fled the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it is opening an investigation after a man arrived to UTMC with a gunshot wound then died on Saturday.

Around 2 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers said they received a call from the UT Medical Center indicating that a male victim had arrived in a personal vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Due to information obtained in the preliminary investigation, the shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of Sunset Avenue and South Castle Street.

