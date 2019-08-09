KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after a male shooting victim was found near downtown Knoxville early Sunday morning.

KPD said officers responded to the 1200 block of Clinch Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Officers said they found a male victim with blood on his clothes and gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to KPD.

There are no suspects in custody. KPD's violent crimes unit is continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as we learn more information.