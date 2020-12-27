KPD investigating deadly shooting in bar parking lot

KPD said officers responded to a shooting at Billiards and Brews on Unicorn Drive around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from early Sunday in the parking lot of a West Knoxville bar.

KPD said officers responded to a shooting at Billiards and Brews on Unicorn Drive around 2:20 a.m.

Police said they found one man shot in the parking lot. According to KPD, the victim was rushed to UT Medical Center, where he died.

KPD did not say they had any suspects in custody and asks anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.