KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating what they are calling a "gun battle" that took place in front of a East Knoxville club.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:23 a.m. for gun shots in the area of Magnolia and Cherry Street.

Once on scene at 2636 E. Magnolia, officers saw people running form the parking lots that surrounded a small night club.

In front of the club, officers discovered approximately 35-40 shell casings where and and apparent gun battle took place.

At this time only one person is hurt. The uncooperative victim arrived at UT Medical Center with a gunshot wound to this ankle. No other victims have been found. While it appeared to be 100 people in the parking lot, no witnesses would provide any information.

The investigation is ongoing.