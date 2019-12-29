Knoxville police are investigating a serious injury crash involving multiple vehicles on I-40 West near Exit 380.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. KPD said the crash involved a semi-truck and a car.

KPD said multiple victims were transported from the scene. Their condition is unknown at this time.

As of 1:15 a.m. Sunday, there was a partial lane closure for westbound traffic near Exit 380. Authorities said the interstate should fully reopen around 2:30 a.m.

At one point, I-40 West was shut down and traffic was diverted, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said it is helping with a driving inspection on a commercial vehicle driver.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this story as we get more information.