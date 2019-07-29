KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police veteran who filed internal complaints about a vulgar roll-call video and other department behavior has resigned.

A KPD spokesman confirmed Monday Lt. Travis Brasfield’s resignation.

The department is investigating several issues raised by Brasfield including how the department handled a video recording of Sgt. Bobby Maxwell at roll call graphically talking about forced oral sex as well as how administrators responded to a Knox County deputy’s complaint that a KPD patrolman was having an affair with his wife.

Brasfield, 42, started with KPD in 1996 as a cadet. He worked later as a patrolman, an investigator, a criminal investigations sergeant and later lieutenant, to which he was promoted in 2015, records state.

He secured a law degree from the Nashville School of Law, according to records.

As a cop, he's been praised for his ability to work with fellow officers as well as the public, his ability to problem-solve and his fair and impartial manner, records show.

"I have always aspired to be a police officer," he wrote on his original application.

He's been commended for helping to catch a suspected robber. He's also been reprimanded for failure in 1999 to properly document confiscation of a weapon, for once ordering in 2000 the tow of five vehicles from a Clinton Highway address, for failing to come to work one day in 2002 and for failing in 2005 to report for a traffic assignment.

KPD's Travis Brasfield shown in 2015 during a concert performance on Market Square.

City of Knoxville