KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man admitted to shooting his girlfriend at a home on Deer Run Drive and fabricating the story of a suicide to investigators over the weekend, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Investigators said at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a suicide.

"The complainant called 911 and stated his girlfriend had shot herself," KPD said in a release.

Evidence at the scene and statements made by the suspect were not consistent and he was transported to Safety Building to be interviewed by Investigators, police said.

"He ultimately admitted to shooting his girlfriend and fabricating the story of a suicide," KPD said.

The suspect, Timothy Dion Wells, 44, was arrested and charged with second degree murder with a $150,000 bond.

The female victim has been identified as Sherril Danielle Johnson, 31, of Knoxville.

The investigation is on-going.