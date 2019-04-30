KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say they've arrested a man charged with killing another man after an argument in North Knoxville.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at 311 North Broadway just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

They found Jerry Holt, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UT Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators said that Holt had been arguing with 30-year-old Gerald T. Henry, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

Henry ran after the shooting and police arrested him on Friday for second degree murder.

He was taken to the violent crimes unit before being booked in the Knox County Detention Facility, and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13, 2019.