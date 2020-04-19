KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead after he shot himself while officers tried to get him to surrender to them early Sunday.

According to KPD, at 4:13 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Broome Road for an aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they were told a man stole a woman's handgun, pointed it at her and then took off in a gray car prior to officers arriving on scene.

Shortly after, KPD said the suspect's car was found by officers near the intersection of Lyons View Pike and Colony. Police said the suspect was found inside of a railcar on the railroad tracks adjacent to Cherokee Country Club.

KPD said officers saw the suspect with a gun and threatening to shoot himself inside of the railcar. Eventually, police said the suspect made his way out of the railcar and on to Cherokee Country Club.

As officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, police said the suspect shot himself in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.