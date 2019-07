KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash near I-40 W near I-640 W.

Officials have closed multiple lanes just before the 385 exit towards Lexington.

That crash happened Saturday a little before 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses said debris is strewn across the road and drivers are using the shoulder to get passed it.

KPD said the crash will likely be cleared by 5 p.m. tonight.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.