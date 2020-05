Fire officials told 10News the woman was not hurt and had reached the riverbank by the time rescue arrived

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KPD is investigating what led to a water rescue around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a call from a woman saying she was intoxicated and hanging off of her jet ski in the Holston River.

Fire officials say the woman was not hurt, and had reached the riverbank by the time rescue arrived.

The woman told 10News officials her boyfriend was with her, but left her and took the car.