KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a crash on Western Avenue Saturday night just before 7 p.m.

KPD said a 2000 Nissan Quest was traveling west on Western Avenue approaching Dale Avenue when the female driver of a 2004 Honda Accord, trying to take the ramp onto I-40 East, turned left from eastbound Western Avenue and in front of the Nissan.

The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Tara Fox from Grainger County, appeared to be unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to KPD.

The driver of the Nissan van, 50-year-old Rodney Turpin from Knoxville, was transported to UT Medical Center for evaluation, according to KPD.

KPD said while the crash was being investigated, a man driving a Dodge Ram Pickup attempted to drive through the crime scene and was stopped by officers.

The man was later identified as Seymour resident Michael Alan Duncan, 50, according to officers. He was arrested and charged with DUI - first offense.

Investigators said they will be meeting with the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office to review the investigative file for possible charges.