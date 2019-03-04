KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — One man was injured after several rounds were fired into a house on the 2000 block of Saxton Ave. in East Knoxville on Tuesday night, a news release from the Knoxville Police Department said.

He was taken to UT Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 11 p.m. Another man was inside of the house at the time, but was not injured by the gunfire.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information may leave tips anonymously and is asked to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-721.

This is at least the fifth shooting KPD has responded to in the past week. Three people have died from those shootings.

