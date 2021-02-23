KPD requests public's help locating missing 66-year-old

John Sylvester Brown, 66, has not been seen since noon on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is requesting public assistance to help locate missing John Sylvester Brown, 66.

Brown suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

Authorities say he left his residence in the 1800 block of Linden Avenue around noon on Monday, February 22.

Brown is 5’7 and 160 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

He was last wearing a LSW long-sleeve black shirt, gray pants and brown slippers. He is known to frequent the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and Castle Street.