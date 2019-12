KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 13-year-old Deontae Peak.

KPD said Peak was last seen leaving a home on E. Oldham Avenue around 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Peak left without permission and was seen getting into a silver Jeep, according to KPD.

Peak is described as a black male approximately 5’6” and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.