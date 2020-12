Kennith Ailor is 86, and officials say he has a history of "medical issues" which include dementia.

The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public's help locating Kennith Ailor.

He is 86, and officials say he has a history of "medical issues" which include dementia.

Ailor was last seen leaving from the 4300 block of Climbing Road on Monday in a silver 2011 Dodge Ram with damage on the passenger side door at around 5:40 p.m.