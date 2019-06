KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A man was shot Thursday night in North Knoxville, a spokesperson for the department confirmed. KPD is currently searching for a suspect in the case.

The victim was shot in the leg by someone in a car on Hiawassee Avenue, KPD said, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Officers are working to gather a description of the suspect and vehicle. Anyone with any information should contact KPD.