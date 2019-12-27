KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects from two separate thefts who they say stole from the Ulta Beauty on Papermill Drive.

In the tweet, KPD investigators said are looking to identify the suspects from two separate thefts that occurred at Ulta Beauty on Papermill Dr.

Aside from the surveillance photos taken from inside the Ulta at an unspecified time, no other information was provided about the suspects.

KPD is encouraging anyone with information to please call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message the KPD on Facebook. Tipsters can remain anonymous.